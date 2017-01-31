SAG Awards 2017: See The Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, 13 awards for acting in film and television were presented to those who have given their best performances; sometimes it’s individual performances, while others are awarded for collaborations, and now we have the complete list of 2017 SAG Awards winners. Denzel Washington took home the award for outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role for his role in Fences, while Emma Stone took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for her part in La La Land. Mahershala Ali won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, and Viola Davis received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Fences. What the stars wore on the SAG Awards red carpet https://t.co/QVwTsstLDi via @NYTFashion pic.twitter.com/lSWaNzkM3a — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 30, 2017 See the full list of SAG Awards winners below (winners are bold and marked with an asterisk (*)) Motion Picture Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge Ryan Gosling, La La Land Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic *Denzel Washington, Fences Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Amy Adams, Arrival Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train Natalie Portman, Jackie *Emma Stone, La La Land Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role *Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea Dev Patel, Lion Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role *Viola Davis, Fences Naomie Harris, Moonlight Nicole Kidman, Lion Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War Doctor Strange *Hacksaw Ridge Jason Bourne Nocturnal Animals Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Crown Downton Abbey Game of Thrones *Stranger Things Westworld Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series The Big Bang Theory Black-ish Modern Family *Orange Is the New Black Veep Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones *John Lithgow, The Crown Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Kevin Spacey, House of Cards Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things *Claire Foy, The Crown Thandie Newton, Westworld Winona Ryder, Stranger Things Robin Wright, House of Cards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Ty Burrell, Modern Family *William H. Macy, Shameless Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt *Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie Riz Ahmed, The Night Of Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story *WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way John Turturro, The Night Of Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror Felicity Huffman, American Crime Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill *Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Kerry Washington, Confirmation Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

*Game of Thrones Marvel’s Daredevil Marvel’s Luke Cage The Walking Dead Westworld 53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award Lily Tomlin Here are all the winners from last night’s #SAGAwards https://t.co/J2jLlPo0hS pic.twitter.com/DbyNyDShLo — Variety (@Variety) January 31, 2017 [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]