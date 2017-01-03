Sally Field And More Stars Rally To Urge Congress To 'Vigorously Oppose' Trump

Sally Field, Jeffrey Wright, Lea DeLaria and more stars have rallied together to urge Congress to challenge Donald Trump. In a new video released by Humanity for Progress, the stars, along with a number of faith leaders and activists, ask Congress to oppose any racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, anti-union and/or anti-environmental policies the president-elect might try to pursue while in office. In fact, they demand Congress “vigorously oppose him” and “block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, people of color, immigrants and the poor.” As the cast, which also includes Steve Buscemi and Rookie founder Tavi Gevinson, notes at the beginning of the video, “The majority of Americans, regardless of whom they voted for, did not vote for racism, for sexism or xenophobia.” The video, which was directed by Liz Garbus, ends with a call to action, encouraging viewers to share the video and use the hashtags #OBSTRUCT and #StandUpForUs. Viewers can also sign this petition.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx