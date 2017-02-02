Samantha Bee Explains How Trump Is Just Like Paris Geller On 'Gilmore Girls'

An analogy comparing Donald Trump and a “Gilmore Girls” character is not something one would expect, and yet leave it to Samantha Bee to make it work. The “Full Frontal” host discussed Trump’s staffing decisions, like firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she would not defend his executive order on immigration, on Wednesday night’s show. Other than possibly prioritizing certain physical attributes, Bee thinks Trump’s main criteria for hiring is loyalty. Just like Paris Geller. “Remember on ‘Gilmore Girls’ when Paris Geller staffed the school newspaper with her most loyal friends with no regard for talent level? It’s like that, but with the leader of the free world and nukes,” she said. Yeah. We’re not sure Paris ― who on the surface seemed pretentious, but was actually strong and caring ― would appreciate the comparison.