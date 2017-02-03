Sarah Silverman Walks Back Tweet Urging Military Coup Against Trump

Comedian Sarah Silverman delved into serious territory when she appeared to call for the military overthrow of President Donald Trump in a tweet. Then early Friday she seemed to offer a conciliatory message, writing that fear can even move peace lovers to incite violence. Silverman drew attention Wednesday night with this missive in a retweet of a post listing activity around the Trump administration. WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017 Silverman’s tweet, whether written in jest or not, caused a stir on her account and in some media outlets. But early Friday the comedian appeared to soften her stance. FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017 Silverman originally backed Bernie Sanders in the presidential race, then called for unity behind Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention. The Huffington Post reached out to Silverman and a rep early Friday for comment.