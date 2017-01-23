'Saturday Night Live' Writer Suspended For Tweet Mocking Barron Trump

“Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich has been indefinitely suspended from the show after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump on Twitter during Friday’s inauguration. The New York Times reports that Rich was suspended immediately after she posted the tweet about Barron, the son of President Donald Trump. The tweet immediately garnered backlash online. After about three hours, Rich deleted the tweet and temporarily made her Twitter account private, according to the New York Post. Rich, who has written for “SNL” since 2013, returned to Twitter with an apology on Monday. I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.— Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017 Rich wasn’t the only one to draw backlash for mocking the president’s youngest child. “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen also felt the wrath of Twitter for some of her comments about’s Barron’s behavior during the inauguration ceremony. These incidents were enough to prompt Chelsea Clinton to voice her support for Barron and reminded the public that he “deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.” Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017 Monica Lewinsky, who now speaks out against cyber bullying, chimed in as well. all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017