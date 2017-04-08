Savannah Music Festival seduces with classical tunes: Littler

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA—Having watched the passage of time eliminate the climbing of Mount Everest from his bucket list, your humble servant determined not to miss hearing Toronto’s Stewart Goodyear play all 32 Beethoven piano sonatas from memory in a single day.He accomplished this herculean feat for the first time a few years ago at the Luminato Festival and has since repeated it in three American cities. This time he was to defy sanity as part of the Savannah Music Festival.A 17-day celebration of all sorts of sounds, this annual sonic binge draws listeners from all over the map willing to have their ears opened.This year, for example, I experienced sounds ranging from the belting of “the original soul man,” William Bell, to operatic arias sung by rising stars of the Savannah Voice Festival; from traditional Quebec folk songs by Le Vent du Nord and De Temps Antan to Ukrainian “ethno-chaos” played and sung by the quartet DakhaBrakha; and from a musical duel between Brahms and Tchaikovsky to actual voodoo music hypnotically pounded out by the Haitian band Chouk Bwa Libète.More about this later. First to Trinity United Methodist Church, where it took more than 10 hours divided into three concerts for the Royal Conservatory, Curtis Institute and Juilliard-trained Goodyear to journey with Beethoven from 1795 to 1822.Article Continued Below“They thought I was crazy when I suggested doing it at Luminato,” the Beethoven-addicted pianist admitted over pre-concert coffee. But as several standing ovations throughout the courses of a Savannah morning, afternoon and evening testified, this is one marathon man with the stamina and photographic memory to make doubters swallow their words. More than that, he played with a technical brilliance and musicality that transcended stuntsmanship. This was the achievement of an artist.Shortage of time prevented hearing a recital by yet another of Canada’s major keyboard talents, Jan Lisiecki of Calgary, but not from listening to Mervon Mehta, executive director of performing arts at the Royal Conservatory, declaim the words of Johannes Brahms opposite the Savannah actor Paul Petit’s impersonation of Pyotr Tchaikovsky in a Brahms vs. Tchaikovsky musical-theatrical entertainment concocted by British violinist Daniel Hope.For the past 14 years, Hope has presided over the Savannah Music Festival’s extensive chamber music program, bringing together an international array of musicians to explore one of the great music literatures (he was himself the final violinist to play as a member of the celebrated Beaux Arts Trio).