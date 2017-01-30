Schwarzenegger Just Hopes This Weekend Was A 'Wake-Up Call' For Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger, an Austrian immigrant who became governor of California after earning his American citizenship, is just as embarrassed by President Donald Trump’s decision to limit entry from Muslim-majority countries into the U.S. as you’d expect him to be. Schwarzenegger, who has stepped in and replaced Trump on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” told “Extra” on Monday that while he understood that Trump wants to keep the country safe, his plan’s rollout was terribly mismanaged. “The real problem is that it was vetted badly,” he said, adding that Trump should have allowed the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security time to figure out the best way to regulate America’s borders. Arnold @Schwarzenegger talks Trump's controversial immigration ban & taking over #CelebApprentice: https://t.co/xjJCLTxPoi pic.twitter.com/qmQAuKtL4u— ExtraTV (@extratv) January 30, 2017 One part of the order, in particular, appears to have irked Schwarzenegger: the initial decision to deny entry to green card holders who are citizens of one of the seven blacklisted countries. Schwarzenegger himself was once a green card holder. “To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship,” he said, “it’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.” Since Trump signed the executive order banning citizens of the seven countries, both Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and and Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, have said that people with green cards should, by and large, be able to come into the country. Schwarzenegger just hopes that the Trump administration will come to see the confusion over the executive order as a situation from which it can learn. “You go in there new, you have a new team and mistakes are made,” he said. “I hope this is a wake-up call for them.”