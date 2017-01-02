Schwarzenegger vs. Trump: Celebrity Apprentice hosts compared

They’re both larger than life men with obscenely large egos. And on Monday, when Arnold Schwarzenegger takes the helm of the (slightly renamed) New Celebrity Apprentice, he’ll be taking the place of Donald Trump as the reality show’s host. Trump has moved on to, well, a slightly more high-profile platform, though he still gets credited as a producer on his old show. This season features used-to-be-more-famous “celebrities” including Carnie Wilson, Boy George, Jon Lovitz and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.So what else do Ah-nold and The Donald have in common? And how do they contrast? Let us count the ways.CATCHPHRASEArticle Continued BelowArnold: “I’ll be back,” delivered in Austrian-accented monotone, is Schwarzenegger’s most famous one-liner from his Terminator days. What will he tell the celebrity apprentices who disappoint him? We’re betting on “Don’t be back.”Donald: Trump would end each episode of The Apprentice by saying “You’re fired” to one of the contestants, a look of disdain in his eyes. As a presidential candidate he established so many other Trumpisms: “Bigly,” “Yuge,” “Loser” and “Wrong!” POLITICS

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx