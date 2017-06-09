Sci Fi reads that let you be the judge

WalkawayBy Cory Doctorow(Tor, $34.99, 379 pages)Article Continued BelowIn the near-future Toronto’s social and political fabric is coming apart. “Default” is the name given to the prevailing system, a security state with an entrenched uber-class of superrich known as “zottas.”Those who reject default are called walkaways. They are mostly young people who have chosen to abandon capitalism in order to build a new communal society based on free love, respect for the environment, and the ability of 3D printers to provide for all of life’s needs. Natalie, a zotta heiress, is one such walkaway, and the story focuses on her adventures among her new adopted family and the efforts made by her zotta dad to get her back. You see, default can’t tolerate alternative paradigms, and then there are these stories that the walkaways have found the secret of eternal life . . .