It’s Donald Trump’s first week in the White House, and already there’s a documentary chronicling how he got there. Premiering this week at the Sundance Film Festival, “Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time” outlines our new president’s path from businessman/celebrity to leader of the free world. The Huffington Post has an exclusive sneak peek at the documentary above, as well as the film’s poster. “Trumped” will air Feb. 3 on Showtime. Showtime