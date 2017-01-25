Selena Gomez Teases Her Upcoming Netflix Project, '13 Reasons Why'

Selena Gomez is co-producing a Netflix original called “13 Reasons Why,” alongside her mother. The new series is based on the best-selling YA novel by Jay Asher. The plot revolves around a teenage boy, Clay (Dylan Minnette), who discovers 13 cassette tapes that belonged to his classmate Hannah (Katherine Langford), each explaining why she decided to take her own life. A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31. A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:10am PST The teaser is narrated by Hannah, who says, “I’m about to tell you the story of my life. More specifically, why my life ended.” The words “They all killed her” then appear on the screen, as the camera pans past Hannah’s classmates. The anticipation is real after this quick sneak peak at the new show. We’re definitely going to binge-watch Gomez’s “passion project.” The series is set to premiere on Netflix March 31. Mark you calendars. Related… Here's Why Kylie Jenner Gave Her BFF Jordyn Woods $10,000 Fans Think This Photo Of Selena Gomez Is Photoshopped This Video Of Justin Bieber On The Drums Is Awakening Our Bieber Fever If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National

Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HELLO to 741-741 for free,

24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please

visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database

of resources.

