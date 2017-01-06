Serena Williams' Engagement Ring Appears To Have Lots Of Net Worth

Make sure to take that thing off when you play, Serena Williams. It could hurt someone. The tennis champ flashed her rather large engagement ring on Reddit Thursday in a fun pic with fiancé Alexis Ohanian, the site’s co-founder. Titled “Engagement Shoe Game,” the photo shows a beaming Williams playfully sporting Nikes in a skirt as she holds Ohanian. But this isn’t about the shoes. Williams not-so-slyly displays the ring. It’s a long shot but you can’t miss it. Engagement shoe game from Sneakers A few days ago, Williams aced her Instagram game with a joke image of the jewelry. Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST Williams, 35, announced her engagement to Ohanian, 33, last week. Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST Later this month, she will be seeking her seventh Australian Open singles title. H/T People

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx