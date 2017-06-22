Seth Rogen talks Preachers gore and Sonys clean versions

Gore abounds in the second season of the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg series Preacher, debuting Sunday on AMC, as Dominic Cooper’s church-leader character searches for God.Bodies are shot up, limbs and intestines are strewn about, and a tongue is ripped out of a man’s mouth.It’s standard stuff for the dark comedy, which is based on the ’90s comic book franchise by writer Garth Ennis and artist Steve Dillon.But it’s not the type of content that would make the cut under Sony Pictures’ recently announced “Clean Version” film initiative, which Rogen criticized on Twitter. That plan involves Sony making sanitized, family-friendly versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing.“I only know what I’ve read in the news and stuff and it seems as though they’ve now taken a position that they’re going to get the permission of their filmmakers before doing that, which I think is at least a step in the right direction,” Rogen said in a phone interview.Article Continued Below“I think to force any director to do it . . . is wrong. If some of the directors are OK with it, then that’s fantastic and power to them and I have no issue with that. But the idea that they seemed (initially) to be doing it without the filmmakers themselves either having permission or oversight over the process is what seems potentially scary to me.”This season of Preacher takes on more of the shape of the source material than the first season.Cooper’s character, a small-town Texas preacher with a criminal past and unusual powers, hits the road to find God. Joining him is Tulip O’Hare, his tough ex-girlfriend played by Oscar-nominated Ruth Negga, and 119-year-old Irish vampire Cassidy, played by Joseph Gilgun. As they are hunted down by a vicious killer cowboy from hell, they wind up in New Orleans.