Seven cant-miss shows at the Toronto Fringe Festival: Wednesday Matine

It’s early July and there’s a flurry of posters and postcards hitting the streets: it must be time for the Toronto Fringe Festival. This year, that means 160 shows, approximately 1,200 artists and 12 days of events across the city, from staple venues to site-specific locations to the all-new Fringe Club at Scadding Court. We know: that’s intimidating. So for this week’s Wednesday Matinée column, we’ve cherry-picked seven shows that shouldn’t be missed this festival, starting Wednesday and running to July 16.The Seat Next to the KingSteven Elliot Jackson’s drama won the 2017 Fringe New Play Contest, earning it a spot in this year’s festival with some fine company — previous winners have included work by Kat Sandler and the theatrical juggernaut Kim’s Convenience by Ins Choi (receiving its New York City premiere this month). Jackson’s play, directed by Tanisha Taitt, takes place in a public washroom in 1964 Washington, D.C., between two men: one white and one black, both looking for some intimacy at a time that was fraught with political, racial, sexual and gender tension. (Huh, sound familiar?)Article Continued BelowFrom Minmar Gaslight Productions, Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace, 16 Ryerson Ave.Shakespeare’s Ghostbusters We know, we know. We’ve all heard too much about Ghostbusters remakes/updates/spinoffs lately. But this one is sure to be less controversial than the recent Hollywood blockbuster, with a creative team comprised of some serious comedic heavyweights. Kerry Griffin, Marcel St. Pierre and Ralph MacLeod are the founders of beloved improv company Bad Dog Theatre, and Rob Hawke and Gord Oxley are behind the sketch comedy team Fast n Dirty. Last year’s chainsaw slasher take on Romeo and Juliet was a fan favourite, so we imagine a Bard-inspired tale with ’80s nostalgia is perfectly poised to be the show to book early.