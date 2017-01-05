Shannen Doherty Dancing Amid Radiation Treatments Is Positive Force To Behold

Shannen Doherty isn’t letting radiation treatment for breast cancer sideline her. On Wednesday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a video of herself dancing with the hashtag #cancerslayer. “Radiation is tiring,” she wrote. “It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I’m still moving!!” Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. #cancerslayer @jammalibu @themamarosa A video posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:14am PST She also posed with the radiation machine she calls “Maggie.” In her caption, the actress expressed that she was grateful for the “life-saving treatment I’m receiving” in part from the machine, but is hopeful for a future where a cure for cancer is found. This is Maggie. I've seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she's part of the life saving treatment I'm receiving. It's astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will be found. Things like immunotherapy are the future but for now…. it's me and Maggie. I'm seeing her twice tomorrow so that I can wrap this phase up faster. Goodnight sweet Maggie. See ya tomorrow. #cancerslayer A photo posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:02pm PST Doherty, 45, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and has undergone a mastectomy and been treated with chemotherapy. She has documented her battle extensively on social media.

