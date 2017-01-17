Should we be worried about Russian hackers? Da: Menon

It will soon be safe to blame everything on Russian hackers.Late for work? Maybe Russian hackers disabled your alarm clock and screwed with every red light on your morning commute. Who can say what really happened?Forgot to pay your Visa? Accidentally erased your wedding video? Neglected to type on your great aunt’s Facebook wall the day she turned 75? In the future, you can point a finger at Russian hackers and no one — not your boss, creditors, spouse, family or friends — will be the wiser.If there is any pushback, you can blame that on Russian hackers as well: “I can see you’re upset. That’s what they want. We can’t let them interfere with our love. Not before I investigate how this Photoshopped image got on my phone. Yes, that’s my head. But that is not my body. I swear to God, I did not skip your high school reunion last month to play blackjack in Vegas.”This isn’t paranoia. Or maybe it is. I don’t know what to believe anymore. Why does my cat watch me as I sleep? What’s that all about? Am I even typing this dispatch? Or is it a Trojan horse for subliminal Vladimir-Putin-great-man messages? Are Russian hackers now trying to infiltrate Western media and entertainment in the last stage lift-sanctions of an unprecedented campaign of cyber warfare and thought control bring-me-stroganoff before they pick us off, one at a time?Article Continued BelowStick a piece of tape over your laptop camera and unplug Amazon Echo. They are watching us. They are listening to us. On a hunch, I just asked Siri to say something in Russian and she cheerfully replied, “I speak many languages.” Clearly, she’s a spy. Think about what is happening. Open your eyes. Plot the trajectory. Taking over individual lives is the only logical outcome after shadowy forces meddle with free elections (done) and insert ghosts in the media machine (underway).

