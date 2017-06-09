Showstopper! troupe creates sweet music for improv fans: review

Showstopper!Created by Adam Meggido and Dylan Emery. At the Panasonic Theatre, 651 Yonge St., until June 25.Improv is tough. It is the stage equivalent of walking a tightrope, and not even a taut one but one that wobbles and occasionally sags. You wouldn’t get me up there.Article Continued BelowBut U.K.-based theatre company Showstopper! makes the task even tougher, requiring troupe members to improvise a brand new musical each show, accompanied by a three-piece band.It’s to their credit that they manage to pull it off with varying degrees of success, performance after performance.Personal confession here: it’s not a theatre form that is a particular favourite of mine. At a recent performance I spent much of the time squirming in my seat, occasionally covering my eyes. But that’s me.This troupe has been around for a decade now, winning a coveted Olivier Award from the Society of London Theatre. There’s no doubt they are devilishly adept at their craft.