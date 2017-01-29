Sia Offers To Match $100,000 In ACLU Donations As Celebrity Funds Pour In

Celebrities are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to standing up to human rights concerns under President Donald Trump. Singer Sia has vowed to match up to $100,000 in donations to the American Civil Liberties Union to support the nonprofit’s efforts in protecting not only immigrants but also LGBTQ rights. Hours later, longtime Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell matched the “Chandelier” singer’s pledge in a tweet Saturday that carried the same “Resist” hashtag. help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST— sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017 and i will match your 100K donation sia – #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR— ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017 ”Knocked Up” producer Judd Apatow also joined Sia’s campaign, pledging $5,000 to the ACLU. Earlier Saturday, actor Zach Braff shared an image of his own donation of $25,000 to the ACLU while musician Jack Antonoff of Fun announced that he, too, will match donations up to $20,000. stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017 Musician Grimes meanwhile announced a similar pledge to the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Saturday, in which she promised to match up to $10,000. Within three hours, her fans hit that goal, prompting her to share a screen grab of her $10,000 donation. thank you so much to everybody who donated, y'all just matched 10k in donations to CAIR … it means a lot <3 pic.twitter.com/T6lfhBJVUu— Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 29, 2017 The overwhelming number of donations ― which include a $1 million pledge to the ACLU from ride-sharing company Lyft ― came after Trump signed an executive order on Friday that bans refugees from Syria and temporarily blocks people from a number of other Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. One day after that announcement, a federal judge granted the ACLU’s request for a temporary ruling that blocks part of Trump’s order. The ACLU declared it a “victory” against an unconstitutional act that targets Muslims. ACLU's Executive Director Anthony D. Romero: we took Trump to court, and we won. https://t.co/m2KDMN7Idx— ACLU National (@ACLU) January 29, 2017 Singer Halsey offered a similar fundraising offer for Planned Parenthood last week. In her campaign, she offered a $1 donation to the women’s health organization for each retweet she received, up to $100,000. It took only five hours for her to reach her six-figure goal. in the next 5 hours each RT = $1 donation by me to @PPact. Please read & share on why PP is important for all women. @CecileRichards pic.twitter.com/PEfwIecZ1N— h (@halsey) January 21, 2017 Related Coverage ACLU Announces Mass FOIA For Donald Trump's Business Conflicts Trump Targets Muslims, Refugees In New Executive Order Issued On Holocaust Remembrance Day Anne Frank Was A Refugee, Too Why Some Muslims May Have Voted For Donald Trump