Simon Helberg Arrives At Screen Actors Guild Awards With 'Refugees Welcome' Sign

The red carpet at Sunday’s SAG Awards was surprisingly tame given the weekend’s political turbulence. Janelle Monáe spoke eloquently of the inclusive stories told in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” Natalie Portman noted her familiarity with the national unrest depicted in “Jackie,” and Taraji P. Henson mentioned the need for “unity.” But Simon Helberg and his wife, actress Jocelyn Towne, took on President Donald Trump’s immigration barricade head-on. Helberg, a nominee for “The Big Bang Theory,” carried a sign that read “REFUGEES WELCOME,” while Towne had the words “LET THEM IN” scrawled across her chest. Both are references to Trump’s executive order blocking refugees fleeing the Syrian Civil War. Helberg and Towne join a chorus of celebrities who have spoken out against Trump’s anti-immigration actions over the past 48 hours.