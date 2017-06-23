Small Print: the best new books for younger readers

The Way Home in the Nightwritten and illustrated by Akiko Miyakoshi(Kids Can, 32 pages, $18.95, ages 3-7)Article Continued BelowA young rabbit is carried by its mother, going home through the dark urban streets. En route, the bunny glimpses animal neighbours through their lighted windows. A bookshop owner is closing up; a goat is answering the telephone; a sheep takes a pie from the oven; a couple says goodbye to one another. Finally tucked into bed, the bunny lies in the dark and wonders: what are they all doing now? Miyakoshi’s shaded charcoal illustrations bring us right into the quiet shadows of the night streets, and her softly illumined animal characters seem to suggest that all domestic interactions are a little mysterious. Highly atmospheric, quiet and dream-like, this evokes the sleepy child’s perspective — the paths imagination can take — on the edge of sleep. An excellent going-to-bed book.If Found Please Return to Elise GravelWritten and illustrated by Elise Gravel(Enfant, 100 pages, $19.95, ages 6-12)