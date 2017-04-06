Smurfs: The Lost Village attempts a feminist tone: review

Smurfs: The Lost VillageStarring the voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Julia Roberts and Mandy Patinkin. Directed by Kelly Asbury. 90 minutes. Opens April 6 at major theatres. GThe tiny blue toon brigade returns for a third time with Smurfs: The Lost Village.It ditches the human co-stars and picks up screenwriters Pamela Ribon (Moana) and Stacey Harman, who give the kid flick a solid feminist tone. Article Continued BelowDirector Kelly Asbury (Gnomeo & Juliet, Shrek 2) sticks to the basics, with obvious Saturday morning-style fare based on groaners and pratfalls about the earnest little creatures with self-defining names like Nosey, Grouchy and Jokey.The story gets an update by going for a girl-power slant, turning on flaxen-haired Smurfette, the only female in Smurf Village. She’s got great hair — and a whopper of an identity crisis.Narrator Papa Smurf (Mandy Patinkin) reminds us of Smurfette’s backstory; a lump of clay moulded into a kind of Trojan Smurf by evil wizard Gargamel (Rainn Wilson). She was created to lure the other Smurfs to his lab, where he could cook them into a power-producing soup.Forget that plan. She liked being a Smurf better and thanks to Papa Smurf, became a resident of Smurf Village. But questions remain. She tosses her blond waterfall locks and ponders exactly what is her role in this Smurf world? Brainy (Danny Pudi) is smart, Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) is a doofus, Hefty (Joe Manganiello) can break rocks. Table Eating Smurf is the village weirdo. It all fits. But what is an “ette?”