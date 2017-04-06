Snatch the show borrows faux-gangsta esthetic of Snatch the movie

The Show:Snatch, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: The rapping HasidimLondoners Albert (Luke Pasqualino) and Charlie (Rupert Grint) are in debt to gangsters. They’ve agreed to ferry three Brooklyn diamond merchants named Heimel, and their stash of stones, from Gatwick airport to a powerful fence.Charlie’s eyes widen in glee when he spies the Hasidim in their long coats, hats and shades, striding in slow motion like Reservoir Dogs. The three settle in the back seat of a minivan. “Where can we have a little fun around here?” Heimel No. 1 asks.“What kind of fun are you referring to?” Charlie asks.Article Continued Below“Mad fun, da,” replies Heimel No. 2.“All work and no play makes Abel a dull boy,” No. 1 says. No. 2 passes out tabs of MDMA. The Hasidim swallow.“Turn up the music,” No. 1 orders, and all three begin furiously rapping to Run DMC’s “It’s Tricky.” With hand gestures.