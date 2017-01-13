'Snatch' Trailer Basically Shows What Would Happen If Ron Weasley Was A Slytherin

Ron needs to sort out his priorities. In Crackle’s new trailer for “Snatch,” former “Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint dives into a different kind of role. The series, based on the Guy Ritchie movie of the same name and inspired by a real-life London heist, centers on a group of 20-something hustlers who are suddenly thrust into the world of organized crime. Bloody hell, Ron! Grint is executive producing and starring in the 10-episode, one-hour series. Joining him are Luke Pasqualino (“Skins”), Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”), Dougray Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Phoebe Dynevor (“The Village”), Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator”) and Ed Westwick (“Gossip Girl”). “Snatch” is basically what would happen if Ron got sorted into Slytherin, which does sound like magic. You can stream “Snatch” March 16 on Crackle.

