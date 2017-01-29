Sneak Peek: One black womans journey to freedom

We’re kicking off February — Black History Month — with an excerpt from Steal Away Home: One Woman’s Epic Flight to Freedom — and her Long Road Back to the South (HarperCollins), in which Karolyn Smardz Frost tells the story of Cecelia Jane Reynolds who escaped from her life as a slave in the United States, crossed the Niagara River to Canada and later returned to the American south after the civil war ended. She remembered it as if it were yesterday. Each moment had been an agony of fear and anticipation until the last sliver of waning moon had left the sky. Then Cecelia and her silent guide slipped out the garden gate. Behind them loomed the huge stone bulk of the Cataract House hotel. Most guests slept. A few windows gleamed with the warm yellow of gaslight, but she imagined them as eyes, each one accusing her of abandonment, ingratitude, pride.She wore a dark dress, as instructed, without collar or ornament whose flash might betray her. The dark-clad man led her to the river’s edge, where its border of low shrubbery would mask their passage. The clamour of rushing water blocked out all other sound.They kept close to the bushes as they crept along. The man took her hand. He had come this way countless times. To stumble here was death. The air was saturated with moisture, the roar of the great cataract deafening as they passed its crest. She could feel spray on her face and hands. They came to Prospect Point quite suddenly. A few rapid steps took them across open lawn. Wooden railings enclosing the staircase were just visible where the land dropped away.Article Continued BelowThree hundred stairs led down to the bottom of the gorge. Following her guide’s swift descent, she counted every one. The river was eerily calm here in the little inlet where boats tied up. Just a few feet away, unfathomable quantities of falling water crashed and roiled against jagged rocks.He left her for what seemed a very long time. She trembled, weeping a little for all she was leaving behind. Returning, he drew her still further on. There were private slips beyond the ferry dock. The man again took her hand as they felt their way down the very centre of a low dock, planks rough under her slippers. She felt disembodied as she stood right above the tumbling, churning water of the channel.She was numb with chill and fear. Strong hands lowered her carefully into the sturdy craft. He slipped the knot and stepped in. Taking the oars, he steered the long, narrow boat away from shore and out onto the broad expanse of foaming water. The boat pivoted and tossed but he rowed steadily, keeping to his course. It seemed impossible that there was even this much calm so close to the base of Niagara Falls.