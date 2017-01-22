SNL host Aziz Ansaris message for Trump: Change comes from large groups of angry people

In a thoughtful yet hilarious monologue, actor and comedian Aziz Ansari lampooned U.S. President Donald Trump in the first post-inauguration episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).“Pretty cool to know, though, he’s probably at home right now watching a brown guy make fun of him though, right,” said Ansari, who is the first South Asian host of SNL.The 33-year-old Master of None actor urged the 45th president of the United States to confront the racist rhetoric that’s on the rise in the U.S.“There’s like this new, lowercase K.K.K. movement that started — this kind of casual white supremacy,” Ansari said.“I’m talking about these people that are running around saying stuff like, ‘Trump won! Go back to Africa!’ ‘Trump won! Go back to Mexico!’ They see me: ‘Trump won, go back — to where you came from,’” Ansari joked, drawing from his own personal experience of growing up in South Carolina.Article Continued Below“They’re not usually geography buffs.”He then went on to paraphrase an inspiring speech by former president George W. Bush that emphasized the need for “basic human decency” when confronting Islamophobia before coming to the realization that Bush seems like a great president compared to the current one.“Sixteen years ago, I was certain this dude was a dildo. Now, I’m sitting there like, ‘He guided us with his eloquence,’” Ansari said.