‘SNL’ Uses 'Chicago'-Style Skit To Explain Why Kellyanne Conway Joined Trump’s Campaign

Kellyanne Conway got a musical makeover on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The skit began with Conway (played wonderfully by Kate McKinnon) speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) about President Donald Trump and his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Instead of answering the questions clearly, McKinnon’s Conway annoys Bennett’s Tapper by focusing on the fact that Trump won the election. When Tapper questions Conway’s motivations for joining the campaign, the White House counselor initially says she thinks Trump will be “president for all people.” But then she unleashes her inner Roxie Hart from “Chicago” and sings about her true desire: fame. She launches into a spot-on parody of “Roxie (The Name On Everybody’s Lips),” singing lines like, “The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… Conway!” and “Who says that lying’s not an art?” Watch the whole thing above.