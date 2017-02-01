So Apparently Johnny Depp Spends $30,000 Per Month On Wine

Johnny Depp has a taste for the finer things in life, endless “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequels aside. Court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter claim the recently divorced actor has maintained a grandiose, often $2-million-per-month lifestyle that he allegedly can’t afford. A lawyer for Depp’s former managers, whom he is suing, listed in the documents filed Tuesday many of the actor’s expenses observed over his 17-year stint as a client. According to his ex-managers, Depp spent $75 million spent on 14 residences including a chateau in France, a chain of islands, many homes around Los Angeles and a functioning horse farm in Kentucky. Depp also spent $18 million on a 150-foot luxury yacht, “millions” acquiring and maintaining 45 luxury vehicles, “millions” on his art collection featuring pieces by Warhol, Klimt and Basquiat, and “over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” according to the group. And, yes, they claim he spent $30,000 per month spent on wine that “he had flown to him around the world for personal consumption.” All of those expenses came in addition to salaries of his staff (40 people around the world) and some living expenses of his mother and sister. The actor sued his former management company, The Management Group, for $25 million last month with claims that it collected fees he’d never agreed to. In the cross-complaint published by THR, a lawyer for The Management Company claims the group had repeatedly warned the actor to stop spending so much and sell off things he didn’t really need. “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” attorney Michael Kump wrote in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” Last month, the actor was granted a divorce from Amber Heard. That settlement requires him to pay $7 million to the actress, who accused Depp of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their marriage.