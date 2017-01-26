So Now A Bunch Of Juggalos Are Going To March On Washington, Too

In the days since hundreds of thousands of women and men descended on Washington, D.C., to make their voices heard and issues with President Trump known, one question has remained: What comes next? The answer, apparently, is a bunch of Juggalos doing the same thing. Hyoung Chang via Getty Images Fans of the rap group ICP want the FBI to stop classifying them as a “loosely organized hybrid gang.” Fans of the rap group Insane Clown Posse are planning a march on Washington on Sept. 16 to protest the way the FBI classifies them. The so-called “Juggalos” ― best known for their clown-like makeup ― were deemed a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in 2011. Following the agency’s decision, ICP sued the FBI for the unflattering designation with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, but their attempts at removing it have proved unsuccessful so far, leading to calls for a demonstration. juggalomarchcom The front page of juggalomarch.com. Organizers launched a website for the march on Wednesday with information about where the protest starts (the Lincoln Memorial), where it ends (the Washington Monument) and, obviously, where the party continues afterward (the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater, where ICP will perform, as well as Vanilla Ice). “To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event,” the organizers write in the site’s FAQ section. “This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration, organized for one purpose ― to deliver a message to the world showing how Juggalos have been unfairly stigmatized and discriminated against simply for identifying as being part of a particular music-based subculture. The golden rule of the march for participants is simply this: If you’re not serious about being there, just stay home.” This should be interesting.