'Solitary' Trailer Explores The Damaging Effects Of Prison Confinement

In Supermax, no one can hear you cry. The new HBO documentary “Solitary” provides unparalleled access to the world of maximum security prisons, where the worst criminal offenders are held 23 hours a day in confined 8-by-10 cells that look like small bathrooms. The Huffington Post has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for “Solitary,” for which director Kristi Jacobson (”A Place at the Table,” “Toots”) was granted unprecedented entry into a high-security Virginia penitentiary. Jacobson filmed there for a year, during which correctional officers attempted much-needed reform. Watch the trailer above, and catch “Solitary” on Feb. 6 on HBO.

