Some career highlights of pop star George Michael, whose death at age 53 was revealed on Christmas Day.“Young Guns (Go For It)”Released in 1982 as part of WHAM! — when Michael was just 19 years old — this single reached No. 3 on the British pop charts and launched his career. The leather jacket that became an important part of Michael’s image makes its first appearance in the video.Article Continued Below“Wake Me Up (Before You Go-Go)”The Motown-derived single from WHAM!’s Make It Big album reached No. 1 in more than a dozen countries, and propelled the album to sextuple-platinum sales in Canada and the U.S.A. as the band broke internationally.“Careless Whisper” A ballad — one co-written by bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, a rare occasion in an act increasingly dominated by Michael. In fact, it was in some places sold as a single by Michael alone. It was 1985’s top single, period, according the year-end Billboard charts in the U.S.; recently featured on the Deadpool soundtrack.“Faith”

