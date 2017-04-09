Somethings missing in these latest reads find out what

Lost and maybe found: A kidnapped dad, a restless ghost, a vanished starlet and others whose whereabouts are unknown.The Freedom Broker, K.J. HoweThea Paris is a freedom broker, a specialist who saves kidnap victims when all other efforts fail. She took up this dangerous work because many years ago her brother suffered a lengthy abduction that changed the course of his life. Thea’s new case is a personal mission: her oil-magnate father has been taken from his yacht off the Greek island of Santorini on his 60th birthday, the ship’s crew massacred. Toronto author Kimberley Howe is the executive director of ThrillerFest, the annual conference and book fair for thriller writers and fans (this year’s event is July 11-15 in New York City). This is her first novel.The Possessions, Sara Flannery MurphyThe Elysian Society helps clients who want to contact their dearly departed, and Eurydice, a.k.a. Edie, is a “body,” an employee of the society who wears the clothing of the dead person and takes “lotuses,” pills that numb her mind and allow the spirits to enter. Patrick is a client who wants to reconnect with his late wife, Sylvia, who drowned under suspicious circumstances. Edie finds herself enchanted by Patrick, while the missing wife, Sylvia, begins to assert herself and her interests from beyond the veil. The Possessions is a debut novel by an Oklahoma writer. Article Continued BelowMiss Treadway and the Field of Stars, Miranda EmmersonIolanthe Green, the toast of London’s West End, has vanished, and as the case grows cold, an unlikely gathering of sleuths — Iolanthe’s young dresser at the Galaxy theatre, an Irish cop, a Turkish coffeehouse owner and a Jamaican accountant — come together to find her. This first novel, by a seasoned British writer (of radio plays, dramas, websites and non-fiction), is set in 1965, against a seamy backdrop of jazz clubs, backstreet abortionists and abandoned seaside towns.Himself, Jess Kidd