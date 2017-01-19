Sophie Turner Hilariously Reveals Maisie Williams' Most Embarrassing Moment

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are the definition of friendship goals. Whether they’re coordinating Halloween costumes or fixing each other’s trains on the red carpet, we can’t get enough of the Stark sisters. Like any two best friends, Williams and Turner have quite the arsenal of embarrassing stories about each other. Luckily for us, Turner decided to spill a hilarious secret about Williams on the radio. Williams was chatting with BBC Radio 1 when host Nick Grimshaw revealed that he had been messaging Turner behind Williams’ back. Turner had instructed Grimshaw to ask Williams about Bono on the air. This was Williams’ reaction: Williams explained that she and Turner had been lucky enough to meet Bono backstage at a U2 concert. Not wanting to seem like too much of a fangirl, Williams played it cool. So cool, in fact, that when Bono asked for her name, she asked for his in return. “He was like, ‘I’m Bono,’” Williams recounted in humiliation. “So I just sat there very, very quietly. And Sophie was like, ‘You just asked Bono what his name is … at a U2 concert.’” The priceless on-air reveal was payback for Turner, who had been similarly embarrassed by Williams on the same radio program. When Turner appeared on BBC Radio 1, Williams told host Grimshaw to ask her about Engelbert Wilson ― Turner’s imaginary friend. “Like, friend to friend, it’s weird,” Williams told Grimshaw. “This was like, when she was at secondary school, like 14, 15 years old.” Turner’s revenge was swift and so, so sweet. Please, PLEASE, let there be more hysterical secrets between these two.