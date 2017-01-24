Sorry, Deadpool. The Oscars still dont like superhero movies

Charm will only get you so far if you’re wearing Spandex. And in the case of Deadpool, a sly grin and a subversive wink weren’t good enough to get through the self-serious Academy’s door.Despite a winningly smirking Oscars campaign and much critical love, Deadpool was shut out come Tuesday’s Academy Awards nominations.Oscars speculation had grown around Deadpool after the film received Golden Globe nominations for best comedy/musical and best actor for Ryan Reynolds. The fourth-wall-breaking film adapted from the Marvel comics was the Smaller Superhero Film That Could at the box office and then on the regional critics and guild awards circuit.Would Deadpool actually sneak in as a best picture nominee? Would Reynolds slip in with an acting nod, or would an adapted-screenplay nom come the film’s way?That, it turns out, was all wishful thinking by fans. Deadpool was shut out even in the major technical categories.Article Continued BelowInstead, the realm of superheroes is represented by Marvel’s Doctor Strange for visual effects, and Suicide Squad for makeup/hairstyling.Other than animation, the year’s highest-grossing blockbusters can be found only in the tech categories, including Rogue One (visual effects and sound mixing), The Jungle Book (visual effects) and Star Trek Beyond (like Suicide Squad, nominated for makeup/hairstyling).Another year, another dearth of superhero recognition in major categories.