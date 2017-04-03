Soulpeppers Spoon River makes being dead sound good

Spoon River opens with the tune “The Hill,” in which the various dead denizens of the town cemetery recount their histories, both good and bad, before they were all put six feet under.Out come the instruments — guitars, banjos, tambourines, ukulele — and a set of drumsticks used to beat a wild wake-up call on the coffin of the latest arrival.There are also new arrivals among the 19 living and breathing performers on that hill.After four years and five incarnations, Soulpepper Theatre has snagged new actors for the production opening Monday at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts before it heads off-Broadway this summer, where Of Human Bondage and Kim’s Convenience will also be shown.“We have brought new and very strong material to it in terms of text and music,” says director Albert Schultz. “I think the sky’s the limit in terms of where this version can go.Article Continued Below“I hope it will remain part of our repertoire here in Toronto, that it will play other theatres in Canada, and that our summer run off-Broadway in New York will create an appetite for a future in America and elsewhere.”Spoon River now features cast members from Of Human Bondage, including John Jarvis, Sarah Wilson, Courtney Ch’ng Lancaster and Jeff Lillico. Schultz calls this “an embarrassment of riches.”Well-known soul and R&B singer Alana Bridgewater recently joined the team for the tour to Charlottetown and, the icing on the cake, brought actress and noted jazz singer Jackie Richardson on board, for whom a song was specifically written.