Spider-Man: Homecoming weaves a friendly web: review

Spider-Man: HomecomingStarring Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Zendaya and Tony Revolori. Directed by Jon Watts. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 133 minutes. PGSpidey fans know well the sarcastic phrase “Your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.” It’s a self-deprecating reference to his outsider status as a hero vigilante who is admired but also feared by judgmental New Yorkers.Spider-Man: Homecoming takes the term literally. This latest film iteration of the Marvel Comics webslinger, the third Spidey franchise in 15 years, cares less about the fate of the planet and more about the goings-on in the diverse Queens neighbourhood where Spidey’s meek teen alter-ego Peter Parker abides. Article Continued BelowStill discovering his super powers, Peter will soon also find a blue-collar antagonist in Michael Keaton’s character Adrian Toomes, a salvage man turned avian supervillain.The movie’s not flawless, but it is fun, a big improvement on the non-wowing The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel of recent years.This latest take on Peter/Spidey, directed by Cop Car’s Jon Watts, locates our homeboy at age 15. Endowed with super skills and Avengers connections but not yet done with puberty (his arsenal includes zit cream), he’s far from the cynical Spidey of yore. Played by a very good Tom Holland, who reminds me of Michael J. Fox from Back to the Future, he’s a bundle of nervous energy who wants to fight crime but also wants a date with high school crush Liz (Laura Harrier), whom he’s too shy to talk to.This friendly (sort of) neighbourhood also includes Jacob Batalan as Ned, Peter’s nerdier best friend (check out his Donnie Darko T-shirt); Tony Revolori as school rival Flash Thompson; and Marisa Tomei as Peter’s alarmingly youthful Aunt May, who has been reimagined as a hottie like Ms Grundy in Riverdale, TV’s update of the Archie Comics gang.