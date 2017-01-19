Split script unravels but James McAvoy shines in new Shyamalan twister: review

SplitStarring James McAvoy, Betty Buckley, Anya Taylor-Joy. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. 116 minutes. Opens Friday at GTA theatres. 14AA plot twist can never zolt an audience as hard when they’re watching for it. And since his 1999 classic The Sixth Sense, no one’s been under closer twist surveillance than M. Night “what a twist!” Shyamalan. The setup of his new film Split gives twist-hunters much to chew on. After a brief intro where three teenage girls are abducted from an indistinct parking lot by a stranger played by James McAvoy, the action cuts to a DIY prison chamber with mismatched walls and a slanted ceiling. Article Continued BelowAre they locked deep in a basement dungeon? A forgotten attic? Is this in Bruce Willis’s brain? These are all legitimate questions. But the core mystery surrounds their abductor himself. He’s a new person every time he opens the door. Gradually it’s revealed that he’s living with extreme(ly fictionalized) Dissociative Identity Disorder, which is no longer called split personality in polite circles, just in this film’s title. Among the 23 characters McAvoy plays are charming fashion designer Barry, prim matriarch Patricia, lisping 9-year-old Hedwig and the predatorial Dennis (many of the others don’t appear onscreen, which is fine, because it’s already confusing). Their collective mission: to prepare the “unworthy young” to be fed to The Beast, a monster he/they warn/s will soon be unleashed. Betty Buckley plays a psychiatrist in Split. (Linda Kallerus) In the heart of awards season with its strategically timed tears and based-on-a-true stories, it’s refreshing to see an actor let his freak flag fly as high as McAvoy does in Split. He’s excellently over-the-top as this collection of characters.