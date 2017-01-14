It’s Canada’s 150th birthday this year, and publishing houses are breaking out a bounty of Canadian stories in fiction and non-fiction. And so the spring lists are filled with plenty of new reads from voices familiar and new. Here, 25 of the books we think you’ll want to dive into leading up to Canada Day. JanuarySteal Away Home: One Woman’s Epic Flight to Freedom — And Her Long Road Back to the South (HarperCollins) is Karolyn Smardz Frost’s remarkable look at the life of Cecelia Reynolds, a black woman who, at just 15, escapes to freedom and Canada across the Niagara River while her “owners” are on holiday in Niagara Falls. She creates a new life in Toronto — but eventually moves back to Kentucky and develops a relationship with her former “mistress.”FebruaryElan Mastai’s All Our Wrong Todays (Doubleday) is a debut futuristic thriller/romance that created a lot of buzz at the Frankfurt Book Fair and is already in production for a film (Mastai’s known for his screenwriting chops with The Samaritan and The F Word). In his first novel, travelling Tom Barren arrives in a 2015 that doesn’t look like it’s supposed to (you know, the sci-fi imaginings of moving sidewalks and flying cars). The big question: does he stay in this 2015 or go back to the other one? Article Continued BelowEden Robinson’s Son of a Trickster (Knopf Canada). Her Monkey Beach was shortlisted for the Giller Prize; she’s also won the Writers’ Trust Engel/Findley Award. This is the first in her anticipated Trickster trilogy; it’s a coming-of-age story where “everyday teen existence meets indigenous beliefs, crazy family dynamics and cannibalistic river otter.”The Analyst by Molly Peacock (Biblioasis), poetry. Drawn on her relationship with her analyst, whom she’s seen for decades, and who becomes a painter after suffering a stroke. The roles reverse to an extent, so it becomes very much about the search for authenticity and self — including some astonishing imagery which reinforces the relationship between pictures and words. Montreal’s Heather O’Neill has been prolific lately — her previous two works, the novel The Girl Who Was Saturday Night and short story collection Daydreams of Angels were shortlisted for back-to-back Giller Prizes in 2015 and 2016. This year, she’s out with The Lonely Hearts Hotel (HarperCollins) set in the early part of the 20th century between the two wars. Two babies are abandoned to an orphanage; the book tells the story of how they imagine a future for themselves and how far they’ll go to realize it.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx