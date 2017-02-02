Spuds MacKenzie Returns In Bud Light Super Bowl Ad

The party animal of the 1980s is back ― but not in the flesh. Spuds MacKenzie returns as a ghost in a Super Bowl ad for Bud Light, taking a bro on a nighttime journey to show him what he missed by not having brews with friends. The dog appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for the beer brand way back in 1987. Welcome back to the big game, Spuds! It seems you have a new leash on life. Related… Budweiser's Super Bowl LI Ad Is A Story Of Overcoming Xenophobia Here's The Teaser For John Malkovich's Super Bowl Ad Melissa McCarthy Tries To Save Planet In Painfully Funny Super Bowl Ad