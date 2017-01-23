'Star Wars' Reveals The Title Of 'Episode VIII'

The ninth film in the “Star Wars” franchise has a title. “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will be called “The Last Jedi,” it was announced Monday morning over social media. It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq— Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017 The film, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, 2017, presumably picks up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” left off: with Rey (Daisy Ridley) handing a lightsaber to perhaps the only remaining Jedi in the galaxy: an elderly Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). “The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the central series, following last year’s stand-alone “Rogue One,” is being written and directed by Rian Johnson, who had a brief wink-wink cameo as a Death Star technician in 2016’s “Rogue One.” Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman are producing, and J.J. Abrams will executive produce. Let’s do this.