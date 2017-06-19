Stars power Canadas MuchMusic Video Awards

Despite threats of rain and a thunderstorm, thousands of music fans flooded Toronto’s Queen St. W., Sunday night hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the biggest names in entertainment.Joe Jonas of DNCE and Brampton R&B star Alessia Cara hosted the iHeartRadio Canada MuchMusic Video Awards, also known as the MMVAs, which took over the entire block for the evening. Presenters included actress Tatiana Maslany, singer Carly Rae Jepsen and YouTube Star Tyler Oakley. Fans lined up for hours to score spots on the red carpet. Sharissa Wilkinson, 19, and Monika Mrula, 18, said they arrived to collect their wristbands and get in line for the red carpet at noon.“It’s such a fun thing to watch,” Wilkinson said. “We grew up watching it.”Deniz Ruscuku, 16, who was visiting her brother Janberk Ruscuklu, 27, from Turkey said they saw the stage being set up Saturday and decided to attend.Article Continued Below“She told me it’s the highlight of her trip,” Janberk said. “She’s super excited.”Ethan Chou, 17, attended the show with three friends, who all arrived at 4:30 p.m. to score spots for the 9 p.m. show.“I like how it’s outside and it’s free,” he said. “It’s close to my house but I’ve never been to one before. I think we were on TV a few times, too. We asked a camera woman to record us.”