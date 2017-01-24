Stephen Colbert Will Host The 2017 Emmy Awards

Well, here’s something to look forward to in 2017. Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards this September, CBS announced on Tuesday. And just in case you were wondering how many jokes he will make about President Donald Trump, the “Late Show” host shared his enthusiasm about the gig by mocking the newly inaugurated commander-in-chief and his press secretary. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in-person and around the globe,” Colbert said in a press release, lampooning White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false claim that Trump’s inauguration had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.” (It didn’t.) Stephen Colbert to host the #Emmys on Sept. 17 on CBS: https://t.co/qN0CzcW5ga pic.twitter.com/0nyh7wnhyT— CBS Television (@CBS) January 24, 2017 Colbert’s late-night show saw quite the ratings boost during Trump’s inauguration week. According to TVNewser’s Chris Arines, the show was up 21 percent from the same night last week, and 16 percent from the same night last year. The Emmys will air at 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 17. Nominations will be announced on July 13.