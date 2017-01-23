Steve Buscemi Brings A 'Big Lebowski' Moment To Women's March

Steve Buscemi thinks this aggression will not stand, man. On Saturday, a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of people turned up in Washington, D.C. in support of The 2017 Women’s March, a political rally for women’s rights and in protest of the newly inaugurated president. Many celebrities and activists gave speeches, and estimates say there were more than 2 million participants worldwide. Through it all, “Big Lebowski” actor Steve Buscemi somehow found this guy: Steve Buscemi poses with a man who turned his dismissal from The Big Lebowski into an effective #WomensMarch protest sign. pic.twitter.com/G1ysa2fsVv— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 22, 2017 Out of all the craziness, the 59-year-old actor came across a guy—no, a Dude— with a sign echoing some of the most famous “Big Lebowski” lines. “Shut the fuck up Donny you’re out of your element,” it read. In the Coen brothers’ classic, John Goodman’s character Walter Shoback famously says the lines to Buscemi’s character, Donny. Here, the sign is clearly directed at President Donny Trump, but in both cases, it really just ties the room together. The Dude abides. H/T Vulture, AV Club