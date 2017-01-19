Steve Carell's Explanation For Trolling 'Office' Fans Is Peak Michael Scott

When Steve Carell teased his Twitter followers with the promise of “The Office” returning to NBC, the internet erupted with excitement. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. The long-running sitcom, which aired its final episode in 2013, still has a loyal fan base, so when Carell’s announcement turned out to be a cruel joke, the show’s devotees were understandably disappointed. But Carell stayed true to his character and offered an explanation only Michael Scott could come up with. My account was hacked by Toby Flenderson.— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 19, 2017 When in doubt, frame Toby.