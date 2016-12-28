Steve Martin Deletes Carrie Fisher Tribute After Backlash

Steve Martin’s tribute to the late Carrie Fisher did not sit well with some. The actor tweeted about Fisher, whom he called a friend, following the news that the “Star Wars” actress died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. Twitter New York Magazine noted that Martin’s tweet focused on her physicality, rather than her talents. The actor ultimately deleted the tweet following the backlash. Remember Carrie Fisher for her talent, her feminism, her commentary on mental health — not for the way she looked https://t.co/R3eZqy6Ooh— New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 28, 2016 While some thought criticism of Martin was unjustified, others said Fisher ― a staunch feminist who spoke out against the objectification of women throughout her career ― wouldn’t have paid any mind to the “whiny dudes” getting mad over the clap-backs. I think Carrie Fisher would have enjoyed laughing at the whiny dudes getting mad about @landsbaumshell's good take. https://t.co/oLox5trwjO— Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) December 28, 2016 A rep for Martin was not immediately available for further comment. Ron Galella via Getty Images

