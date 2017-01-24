Stevie Wonder Hears Man Singing ‘Superstition’ And Joins Him For Duet

One minute, Grayson Erhard was performing for a hotel lobby. The next, he was sharing a stage with the great Stevie Wonder. The musician had just finished performing “Superstition” for a California audience on Saturday when, as if by magic, the 25-time Grammy award winner appeared and joined him on stage. “I played my entire rendition of the song before an audience member yelled that he was in the building!” Erhard recalled the surreal moment to The Huffington Post Tuesday. “Apparently he had heard it and decided to check it out.” Video shows Stevie being helped on stage at the Anaheim Marriott hotel just after Erhard admitted: “I don’t actually know the second and third verse, yet.” But that was no problem for Stevie. Facebook Musician Grayson Erhard was filmed performing an impromptu duet with Stevie Wonder over the weekend after the Grammy-award winner heard him playing one of his songs. “I’ll sing it with you, and tell you the words you don’t know,” he said as he made his way beside him. “It’s difficult to remember what was going through my head because I immediately went into a daze when he got onstage,” Erhard told HuffPost. Fortunately, there’s video of their duet, which Stevie dedicated to the Women’s March on Washington and “all the women in the world, because you’re the reason why we’re here.” After a rousing performance, Stevie declared: “I think we’re a good team.” Just wow. pic.twitter.com/52iAUbVKQQ— Grayson Erhard (@GraysonErhard) January 23, 2017 “Life made,” Erhard agreed. “It was such a crazy experience!” Erhard summed it up before remarking on all the attention he’s since received. “I’ve released only a handful of tracks and it’s cool seeing people discover more of my music through this video.” Erhard’s website lists his previous performances and shared studios with musicians like Shakey Graves, the Meat Puppets and the String Cheese Incident. As of this weekend, he can add Stevie Wonder to his list. Related: Stevie Wonder Says Farewell To FLOTUS With Sweet Serenade Detroit Just Named A Street After Stevie Wonder, And He's Thrilled Busker Singing Matisyahu Doesn't Realize He's Playing For Matisyahu Stevie Wonder: Voting For Trump Is Like Asking Me To Drive