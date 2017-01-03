Storefront Theatre closing, seeking new location

The independent Storefront Theatre company is closing its doors at the end of January after four years but hoping to reopen at a new location later in the year.The company announced it’s leaving its 955 Bloor St. W. location after four years of “protracted negotiations” with the property owner.“The company leaves behind its current location with a heavy heart. The Storefront has served as a trailblazer and beacon for the burgeoning movement of independent theatre in Toronto. The company hopes to reopen in the fall of 2017,” the company said in a statement.Company founder and artistic director Benjamin Blais said the theatre has been warmly embraced by members of the theatre community and patrons since it opened in December 2012.“We’ve got a very open, accessible and liberal view on how things should be created so we’ve given people opportunities when they were having doors closed in their faces,” Blais said.Article Continued BelowThe company had been trying for a while to persuade the building owner to give it a long-term lease so it could mount a capital campaign to upgrade the building, which needs a speaker system and has only one washroom in the basement.“But (the owner) refused to give us a long-term lease. So we weren’t going to raise money from people to throw it away,” Blais said.Blais said the company has had to scrap six planned productions, although it has tentative plans to mount a few of them in other locations in the months ahead.

