Storefront Theatre leaves its Bloor St. W space this week

Some call it devastating; Benjamin Blais calls it "puberty." The founder of the Storefront Theatre, his business partner Claire Burns, managing director of the Storefront Arts Initiative, and their band of volunteer producers have spent the past few weeks cleaning out the street-level space at 955 Bloor St. W., the flagship location of the indie theatre company that has been producing noteworthy productions since 2012. Tuesday was the last day in their tenancy, after getting notice of the termination of their lease on Boxing Day."There's some nostalgia here, I was looking through the slide show that the staff created and I was getting a little misty," Blais said as he prepped the space for one last goodbye bash on Saturday night. Having to move by the end of January — a surprise — meant that productions slated for winter and spring were left homeless (most have since found new venues). Blais, Burns and a real estate agent began the hunt for a new space quickly. "I can't speak for everyone, but I'm also looking forward to what's next," he said.As one of the first companies to emerge in the recent storefront theatre movement (and the one who most embraced it, right in the name), the Storefront Theatre is also one of the last to lose its space. In 2015, the east end's SideMart Theatrical Grocery closed, followed by Kensington Market's Videofag and Parkdale's Unit 102 Theatre for various reasons: landlords, neighbours, condo development and the desire to start new projects.