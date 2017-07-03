Students of Degrassi: Next Class grapple with terrorism in new season

The students at Degrassi Community School are about to get shaken up with news that probably sounds familiar. In the newest season of Degrassi: Next Class — debuting Monday at 10 p.m. on Family Channel — Belgium is rocked by a terror attack. Within days, student Goldi has her hijab ripped from her head while walking home. Meanwhile, T-shirts in solidarity with Belgium pop up around the school. Saad, a Syrian refugee, tries to explain why he doesn’t feel comfortable putting one on.“When I read the script, a lot of these things were just right on the news,” says Soma Bhatia, 19, who plays Goldi. “I’d wake up in the morning before I’d go to set and I would see it there.” Bhatia says it can be helpful to show audiences what it looks like for people to cope with difficult situations instead of turning away from them. Article Continued Below“A lot of times people want to watch TV as an escape from reality, but what I really love about Degrassi is that it almost documents what we go through in real life and how people deal with it.”Series co-creator Linda Schuyler believes that if her audience is talking about a news story the show should embrace that. “Our job is to bring that big headline down and distil that story so that it becomes about a real character we can relate to,” said Schuyler, who is also the show’s executive producer.