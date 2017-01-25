Sundance documentary TRUMPED suggests he won because of his TV fame

PARK CITY, UTAH– The “deplorables” were hiding in plain sight, waiting to vote for Donald Trump. It may seem obvious today that the new U.S. President had a serious fan base, following his upset win last November over Hillary Clinton. She had dismissed Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables,” not to be taken seriously. Clinton was wrong, but so were a lot of other peopleAs demonstrated by the new documentary TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time, which has its world premiere Friday at the Sundance Film Festival in advance of a Feb. 3 broadcast on Showtime, very few people realized the extent of Trump’s support — although he really did seem to believe in himself. Those most caught unaware, it seems, were members of the mainstream media, whom Trump loves to hate, and the so-called political experts.John Podesta, Clinton’s campaign chairman, is seen early on the morning of election day on Nov. 8, telling the press a Trump victory is highly unlikely: “I’m standing here tonight and I really don’t think it’s going to happen.”Article Continued BelowBut it did, and TRUMPED shows why, although it’s often more inferred than obvious.Drawing from thousands of hours of campaign footage logged by Showtime’s political program The Circus, which followed Donald J. Trump from the moment the New York business mogul and reality TV star announced his unlikely presidential bid in June 2015 to his unexpected triumph last November, the film tracks how Trump steadily overcame all challengers and attracted new supporters. The Circus co-hosts Mark Halperin, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon, all veteran political watchers, look constantly amazed as they watch Trump overcome his main Republican rivals Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, John Kasich and later his Democratic opponent Clinton.