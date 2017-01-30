Sweet/Vicious is a dark comedy that takes sexual assault seriously

Two young women clad in ninja suits and black masks rain punches and karate chops on a frat brother in his dimly lit bedroom amid his yells and objections.They lean into his terrified face and threaten him, voices warped: “You ever touch a woman without consent again, we’ll be back. And we won’t be so sweet.”He stutters as he responds. “You’re not sweet. You’re vicious!”MTV’s daring new show Sweet/Vicious, fittingly rife with contradiction, follows two college women avenging rape victims on a university campus that does a frustratingly awful job at protecting them. “People are just getting away with awful things,” Jules, a recent rape survivor, says. “I’m trying to make some of that right.”Article Continued BelowSweet/Vicious, which airs its first-season finale on Tuesday, has earned critical acclaim for its self-aware focus on the realities of sexual assault and its aftermath. (The whole season can also be streamed at mtv.ca.)It’s written as a dramedy and is often hilarious, but because the subject itself appears so rarely in Hollywood and so distressingly in real life, and because this depiction is so bold, painful and unforgivingly straightforward, Sweet/Vicious ends up feeling almost unfit for the pop culture-obsessed music channel.There is a glittery MTV sheen — cringe-worthy slang, ill-timed indie covers of popular songs, saccharine love scenes and so on — that occasionally detracts from its empowering messages.